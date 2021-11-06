The Mexico City metro will begin a pilot test that says goodbye to the popular magnetic ticket, which for decades has distinguished the transportation system.

The singular measure is an interesting bet to increasingly digitize public services and will undoubtedly serve to shed new usage metrics, especially contactless processes, which have become a very important benchmark in the market.

From this perspective, a key element to consider is that one should think about the way in which better guidelines have been developed in the market and, most importantly, define value guidelines for the consumer.

Goodbye to the traditional CDMX Metro ticket

The singular measure is an interesting effort to change the points of sale of the government of Mexico City and increase the digitization of these centers for new spaces, where undoubtedly a very important element has been distinguished: innovation.

The action is implemented as part of a pilot program, which has already had its first steps in the Metro, with terminals where transport cards can be recharged, without the need to go to a ticket office.

In this program, the magnetic ticket is being exchanged for tickets that include QR codes, CoDi or even contactless bank cards.

These measures will begin their tests at the Chilpancingo station, a strategic one to connect with Avenida Insurgentes, one of the busiest roads and with a significant urban concentration and work spaces.

New tickets with a QR code will only be valid for 10 minutes and are a very important step in updating public services.