DiarioDeLaCiudad.mx .-The Environmental and Territorial Planning Attorney’s Office (PAOT) and the Business Center of Mexico City sign a Collaboration Agreement with the aim of undertaking joint actions so that the noise levels allowed by the Environmental Regulation are respected and avoid affecting the quality of life of the city’s inhabitants.

The formal act was chaired by the environmental attorney Mariana Boy Tamborrell and the president of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic Mexico City (COPARMEX-CDMX), Armando Zúñiga Salinas, who pledged to comply with a specific work program that includes, among other actions, the holding of periodic work meetings on good soundproofing practices and their implementation to comply with the applicable regulations.

These working meetings will bring together members of the COPARMEX by territorial demarcation to also promptly address the noise problem in places where the generating sources reported to the Attorney General are concentrated, as well as the PAOT procedure to address such complaints.

In addition, the work program includes reporting on the rights and obligations of commercial establishments in terms of control and mitigation of noise pollution through specific dissemination campaigns, in order to promote healthy coexistence among neighbors.

In the PAOT, the issue of noise generated by fixed sources is the third most reported (18.61% of all complaints), with commercial, industrial and service establishments being the most reported (63.44%), followed by constructions that generate noise during its development (9.06%).

“The signing of this Agreement sets an important precedent for PAOT, as it will allow us to inform and guide more than a thousand members affiliated with COPARMEX Mexico City on one of the most denounced by the public, such as noise generated by establishments. with a turn of restaurant, restaurant-bar or club, whose operation disturbs the tranquility and healthy coexistence and, many times, is associated with violations of land useMariana Boy pointed out.

For his part, Armando Zúñiga expressed his gratitude to PAOT and pointed out that “What is sought with this agreement is that companies in Mexico City improve their practices and this helps avoid unnecessary closures that interrupt the economic recovery of businesses and the generation of more and better jobs in the capital.”.

DZ