As reported by the Ministry of Works and Services (Sobse) of CDMX, this organization has paid almost 7 million pesos in compensation to drivers whose vehicles suffered damage caused by potholes.

The exact amount is 6,834,108 pesos and corresponds to the period between January 2019 and October 2021. Indemnified motorists total 516.

The problems occurred in the streets and avenues of Mexico City at different times and the events of which were duly reported and later verified by the authorities through insurance companies.

In total, according to The universal, a medium that requested public access to the information, the agency received 721 complaints for pothole damage in the aforementioned period.

Of that total, 516 were checked and their drivers received compensation after the problem. In addition, there are another 180 that are still in process (they are still being investigated) and 25 in which the payment was not made.

The largest number of cases in the period in question occurred in 2019: with 472. Based on these complaints, 348 found the relationship between potholes and car breaks, which led to a total of 4,454,618 in the vicinity pesos.

In 2020, meanwhile, 192 complaints of victims were generated on the streets and avenues of CDMX in poor condition. Of these, there were compensation in 167 cases with payments of 2,371,490 pesos according to El Universal.

The situation improved significantly last year: as of October, 57 complaints registered.

The media explains that in another request for information, the Ministry of Administration and Finance (SAF) announced that it received 1,829 compensation procedures from the Ministry of Works and Services and the 16 municipalities for citizens involved in accidents caused by potholes between 2019 and last year.

In 2018, during the previous administration in CDMX, slightly more than 2,260 events were registered due to accidents caused by potholes.

According to the SAF, it does not determine the origin or inadmissibility of the amounts with which the drivers should be compensated, nor the payment, but only receives complaints from the mayors, Sobse and Sacmex, which are the agencies in charge to receive the complaints of the neighbors.

The payment of compensation ranges from one thousand to 55 thousand pesos, approximately

Pothole accidents in CDMX: how is the complaint procedure

In the event that a vehicle crashes due to a pothole in the primary road network, you should call Locatel (55-5658 1111).

The process continues with an insurer hired by the Government of CDMX, which makes the corresponding expert opinion on the same day.

In the next 10 business days, an opinion process is carried out that may or may not lead to compensation.

A week ago, the Government of CDMX launched the line * 0311 to report a pothole and request attention. This is one of the main demands of the residents of the city.