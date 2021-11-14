EFE.- The head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, promised to support those affected by the explosion of a house that occurred this Saturday in the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office, which left one dead and 12 injured.

“They will receive all the support they require,” said the president at a press conference from the scene of the explosion.

To do this, he explained that the authorities carry out a census of the 22 families that lived in the adjoining building that was affected by the explosion in the house this morning.

“They are given temporary support and the houses will be rebuilt with the support of the Housing Institute,” he said.

Sheinbaum reported that a list of residents and properties on nearby streets will be drawn up to assess whether their homes were also damaged due to the incident.

He specified that the people who lost their homes did not agree to go to a shelter, so the capital government will support them with the payment of rent until their homes are rebuilt.

On the other hand, capital authorities reported that the person who died due to the collapse of the property caused by the explosion was a woman between 19 and 20 years of age; while the 12 injured people were transferred to various hospitals in the city.

According to preliminary reports from the authorities, the explosion in the Pensil Norte neighborhood, in the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office, occurred around 9:25 a.m. and caused the house to collapse and damaged two other buildings.

In the morning, the Capital Civil Protection Secretariat also reported on its Twitter account that its staff was working in the area where a house collapsed due to the explosion.

The firefighters, who are working in the area, asked the population not to approach to facilitate the rescue and cleaning tasks.

“In follow-up to the explosion on Lago Ammer street, Pensil Norte neighborhood, in Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office, it is reported that a house collapsed in its entirety; we continue working in the place ”, they pointed out.

