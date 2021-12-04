The Secretary of Health of Mexico City (CDMX), Oliva López Arellano, asked the population not to panic at the confirmation of the first case of Covid-19 caused by the Ómicron variant of the coronavirus, considered of concern by the World Organization of Health (WHO) due to the number of mutations it presents, which would potentially make it more transmissible, although it is not yet proven.

“The essential thing is that a person who tests positive for Covid, regardless of the variant, has to isolate himself to break the chain of transmission, notify his contacts and isolate himself. (…) It is very important that people do not panic, remain calm and know that the way to deal with this new variant continues to be with the same measures and with vaccination as a fundamental protection ”, the capital official stressed.

This Friday, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, confirmed that the first positive case of the Omicron variant in Mexico is a 51-year-old person from South Africa, who has a mild illness and was admitted to a hospital private from Mexico City; his recovery prognosis, he added, is favorable.

Secretary Oliva López indicated in a subsequent press conference on the occasion of the weekly report on the epidemiological situation in CDMX, that the person arrived at the airport healthy.

“He had some respiratory symptoms and went to the hospital, without feeling serious, but knowing that he was traveling from a country where the Omicron variant is circulating. (…) He is in good condition, in fact, he did not require hospitalization, but he decided to stay in the hospital for protection and isolation, ”he explained.

The official pointed out that it has been said that the Omicron variant is more transmissible, but in reality there are very few cases in the world and at the moment there is a focus located in South Africa.

“What is very pertinent is to isolate that case and make a fence, so to speak, of isolation,” López reiterated.

At the same time, he said, people with whom the person had contact should be monitored.

Hospitalizations decrease by Covid

At the same press conference, the director general of Digital Government of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation (ADIP), Eduardo Clark, reported that Mexico City will continue one more week in green of the Covid-19 Epidemiological Traffic Light and they have registered decreases in hospitalizations, active cases and positivity, thus breaking two weeks of stability and recovering the speed in the reduction.

“The preliminary and intermediate notification (of the Covid-19 Traffic Light) that we received yesterday, places us at 3.5 points out of 40, so we continue in that same line of very low numbers within the measurement of the Government of Mexico,” he commented.

Until yesterday, the City registered 409 people hospitalized for Covid-19 or suspected of it, 83 people less than last week.

In the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico there was a reduction of 108 hospitalized people; Until yesterday, 549 were registered and 657 were reported last Friday, November 26, similarly breaking two weeks of stability in this indicator.

In this regard, the head of Digital Government of the ADIP pointed out that hospital admissions showed a reduction of almost 50%.

“The positivity has continued to decline, although at a slower rate, we went from 2.9% positivity a week ago to 2.6%; then, we continue at the historical minimums of positivity, which what helps us to understand is that the drop in positives is not due to a reduction in tests, but rather to a reduction in the number of suspects and the demand for people with symptoms of Covid who are tested, “he added.

