DiarioDeLaCiudad.mx.- The CDMX Country Club (CCCM) obtains the place of honor of the stellar category “Championship” and, with this, is proclaimed national champion and raises the Challenge Cup of the LXVI National Interclub Championship, held at Tres Vidas Acapulco. In addition, the CCCM also won the Challenge Cup which is awarded in this tournament for the result of categories AA, A and B, together.

For its part, Hector Gonzalez (+2), got the first individual place in the “Championship” Category and was also awarded jointly with the CCCM.

After the award, he commented: “The team spirit of my club, my teammates are together all the time, we cheer each other, we never leave anyone alone; that’s what I take with me the most, for me they are my family.“

The individual champions of each category were: by the AA, Juan Lavalle (+18), from the Mexico Golf Club; by the A, Leopoldo Leyva (+11), from the CCCM; and by the B, Raul Flores (+38), from Guadalajara Country Club.

While the team champions were: for the “Championship” Category, the CCCM (+23); by the AA, the Mexico Golf Club (+49); by A, the CCCM (+29); by the B, Guadalajara Country Club (+86).

This tournament, which is endorsed by the Mexican Golf Federation (FMG) and the United States Golf Association, He has the camaraderie and solidarity between the virtues that stand out on the fairway.

Also, something in which most of the players agreed is that, due to the paradisiacal nature of the port of Acapulco and the beauty of the Tres Vidas course, the choice of the venue to celebrate this championship sponsored by The Haus, Electrolit, Taylor Made, Conade and Unifin.

It is worth mentioning that the first three teams in each category and the individual champion of the “Championship” of the LXVI National Interclub Championship received an institutional trophy.

In addition to these awards, the first two “Championship” places (Santiago San Román, from Bosque Real Country Club, and Héctor González) will represent the FMG and Mexico in the XXXVII International Amateur Golf Tournament, which will take place from November 24 to 27 in Guatemala. While, González, by being crowned individually in the Championship Category, also obtained the direct qualification to the Mexico International Amateur 2022.

RGP