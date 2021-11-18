Cablebús, the cable car for public transport in Mexico City, became one of the flagship projects of the current administration, headed by Claudia Sheinbaum. The new mode of transport, which adds two lines, has been well accepted by users, however, it is not clear if there will be a budget assigned next year for the construction of a third route.

The Sheinbaum Pardo administration came up with a plan to build four cable car lines throughout the six-year term. However, in March of this year the head of government herself confirmed that only three routes would be built and a master plan would be left prepared “so that the next governments that arrive already have an action plan for different places (for future lines) ”. But so far it is not known if Line 3 will have a budget for 2022.

“We are defining, precisely in the budget, if we expand to one more Cablebús line. We are in that definition. During this week we will make the decision, based on the estimate of the income that is being presented, ”the capital president declared this Wednesday when questioned about the possibility of building the third route of the capital’s cable car system next year. which has the two longest lines in the world.

To date there is no known line on the possible Cablebus Line 3. It has only been said that it would be located between the Magdalena Contreras and Tlalpan mayors. Last August in an interview with Forbes MexicoMartin Leitner, vice president of the Leitner company, which built Line 2 of the Cablebus, said that the city has potential for up to six more cable car lines, however, he reserved comments on the possible lines.

A network of cable cars is beginning to be woven over the Valley of Mexico. Until now they operate Mexicable Line 1, which runs from Santa Clara to La Cañada, in Ecatepec, State of Mexico; Cablebús Line 1, which goes up from Indios Verdes to Cuautepec, and Cablebús Line 2, which crosses the Sierra de Santa Catarina in Iztapalapa, from the Santa Marta station of Metro Line A to Constitución de 1917, from Line 8.

These three lines add up to a network of 24.3 kilometers of cable cars, which will be expanded at the end of the year with the construction of Line 2 of the Mexicable, by Leitner, which with its 8.2 will connect Line 1 with the Indios Modal Transfer Center Greens, thus adding a network of 32.5 kilometers. of cable transport in the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico. In addition to Cablebús Line 3, there is an intention to develop a cable car in Naucalpan, says Martin Leitner.

This same Wednesday at a press conference it was reported that the participation of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in the process of contracting companies for the construction of Lines 1 and 2 of Cablebús allowed savings in both projects of 2.3 billion pesos. Line 1 was awarded to the Austrian company Doppelmayr in participation with the Mexican company Grupo Indi, and Line 2 to the Italian Leitner, in participation with the Mexican company Alfa Suppliers and Contractors.

