The present 2021 has not been an easy year for CD Projekt RED, still trying to solve the problems with which Cyberpunk 2077 came on the market and which undermined the prestige of the Polish company. While free updates for the next-gen of both the aforementioned Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are still on the way to release in 2022, it has now been confirmed that CD Projekt to start developing new The Witcher and Cyberpunk games next year. This has been made known by Adam Kicinski, president of the Polish company, in an interview with the medium of the same country Rzeczpospolita (via GamingBolt).

“We are currently focusing on our two franchises. They both have a huge potential, so one of our strategic objectives is to start working on AAA projects in parallel within our two IPs, what we hope will happen on next year”, Has clearly recognized the president of CD Projekt RED. So, it seems that the Polish company, once the work with the next-gen updates of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 is finished, will begin to shape its next great triple A games, leaving aside secondary titles for the moment. such as Gwent: A Witcher Card Game.

It is not surprising that the company led by Kicinski has chosen this route, since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the video games best regarded of all time and Cyberpunk 2077, despite its hesitant start, is now getting great reviews on steam, which implies that it has fixed some of its problems and that users are focusing on enjoying its exciting story. In the meantime, remember that next December 17 the second season of the witcher, which shows that the Geralt de Rivia franchise is in better shape than ever.