Great news for the entire Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher gaming community, CD Projekt RED has big plans for their upcoming projects. The present 2021 has not been an easy year for the developer, still trying to solve the problems with which Cyberpunk 2077 came on the market and that undermined the prestige of the Polish company.

Something that has surprised us is that, while the free updates for the next-gen both of the aforementioned Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt are still on the way to be released in 2022, it has now been confirmed that CD Projekt will start developing new games of The Witcher and Cyberpunk next year.

The best of all is that, as Adam Kicinski, president of the Polish company, has made known in an interview granted to the medium of the same country Rzeczpospolita.

“We are currently focusing on our two franchises. Both have enormous potential, so one of our strategic objectives is to start working on AAA projects in parallel within our two IPs, which we hope will happen next year ”, the president of CD Projekt RED has clearly acknowledged.

Everything seems to indicate that the Polish company, once the work with the next-gen updates of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 is finished, will begin to shape its next great triple A games, leaving aside for the moment secondary titles as it can. be Gwent: A Witcher Card Game.

It is not surprising that the company led by Kicinski has chosen this route, since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the best-regarded video games of all time and Cyberpunk 2077, despite its hesitant start, is now getting great reviews in Steam, which implies that it has fixed some of its problems and that users are focusing on enjoying its passionate story.