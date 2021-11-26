We will have to wait until 2022 to see patch 1.5 and the versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S.

Cyberpunk 2077 was announced in 2013 causing a great expectation from that moment, thus giving rise to that in subsequent years many were pending around the new project of CD Projekt Red. In fact, the enormous success of The Witcher 3 caused that same expectation to rise, since with Geralt of Rivia’s game, the Polish studio gained great renown within the video game industry.

However, almost a year after its release, it has been seen that Cyberpunk 2077 had a failed launch in their console versions, causing a stir within the industry and leaving CD Projetk Red’s reputation in tatters.

In this situation, The Polish studio has already announced that it would work on fixing the state of the game with patches and updates. that would arrive little by little, something that has been fulfilling, but that is still far from having finished the game. And under this premise, the president of CD Projetk Red has spoken about it.

Adam Kicinski talks about the state of Cyberpunk 2077

We have recently learned that Adam Kicinski, who is the current president of CD Projetk Red, has had an interview with the Polish media Rzeczpospolita, with whom he has had the opportunity to discuss the studio’s ambitions with Cyberpunk 2077, highlighting that the game is designed to work in the long term despite failing in initial expectations.

This he mentions on the basis that the game will continue to be sold for many years, so that the improvements that are added as the hardware evolves will make the game very good in the long term.

In addition, speaks of the title as the most ambitious of the study’s 27 years, with which it has been tried to go a step further as with each installment of The Witcher, although emphasizing that it is always difficult to get a new IP.

The interview continues with Kicinski praising the universe created in Cyberpunk 2077, which has managed, in his words, to create a fan phenomenon all over the world.

On the other hand, he has also talked about the versions of the Next Gen consoles, that is, those of Ps5 and Xbox Series X / S, which were delayed to 2022, reiterating that these will arrive in the first quarter together with patch 1.5 of the game. It is worth mentioning that the version of these consoles of The Witcher 3 will also arrive. For the rest, Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.

