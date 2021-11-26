After the failed launch of the infamous Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt RED revealed its intentions to focus on creating AAA titles from now on, all of this as an attempt to save the situation left by the release of its most recent installment. Now, a recent interview with the president of the company lets us know that the company will begin work on AAA titles based on the universe of The Witcher and Cyberpunk.

This has been confirmed Adam Kiciński, President of CD Projekt RED. As he told during an interview with the Polish media Rzeczpospolita, the company has plans to start developing AAA titles within the IPs of Cyberpunk and The Witcher starting next year 2022. Kiciński assures that both intellectual properties have great potential for development, and the study will remain focused on these two only.

“We are currently focusing on our two franchises. Both have enormous potential, so one of our strategic objectives is to start working on AAA projects in parallel within our two IPs, which we hope will happen next year, “Adam Kiciński told the outlet.

The development of the next The Witcher could have started already

Just a few months ago we told you that CD Projekt RED was looking for staff to develop a third-person AAA title. Until that moment, rumors suggested that it could be a new game of The Witcher, and seen what has been seen, it is quite likely that it will end up being this way.

On the other hand, it is expected that the native versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X / S of The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 arrive early next year. We’ll see what plans CD Projekt RED has for its two great franchises, and we hope that this time they take their time to develop things as God intended.