Still meeting the expectations of PC, Xbox Series X | S and PS5 users to a fair degree, the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has been overshadowed by the different problems that have occurred throughout its development, as well as the terrible performance on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The different patches have been fixing a large number of errors, but the great failure due to bad work practices, have caused that Cyberpunk 2077 is not the game that was expected, although the CEO of CD Projekt RED has confirmed that the development team has reached satisfactory levels.

Despite the lack of content, it has leaked a list with more than 15 free DLC coming to Cyberpunk 2077 and various expansions. But now, while we wait for new content and the patch-next gen, CD Projekt RED has revealed via Twitter a curious fact related to our character, in this case, the great number of how many times has V died in Cyberpunk 2077.

So far, the mercenary outlaw named V has died 585 million times in Night City. If you wanted to commemorate every death in the city’s columbarium, it would have to be 14 times the size of Central Park. #CyberpunkInNumbers pic.twitter.com/eyqnhZeCWX – Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 20, 2021

