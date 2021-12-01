As CD Projekt Red continues to fix his powerful, but flawed futuristic RPG Cyberpunk 2077, has confirmed that we should expect a “major update “ next year, at the end of March. This means that players can continue to vote for Cyberpunk as more than just a good game.

CDPR had previously said that a new update for next-gen consoles would be available by then, but confirming another big Cyberpunk 2077 patch for everyone is also news. It’s not great news, but it’s good news, especially considering how many new players the game has won since it was sold at half price in the sales of the game. Black friday.

“We are hard at work on the next-gen version of Cyberpunk, which is scheduled for release in Q1 2022, along with othera major update for all platforms, “said the president of CD Projekt Group, Adam Kiciński, in the commercial explosion. “Also in the works is the next-gen version of The Witcher 3 and the Cyberpunk expansion. “.

He also noted that they are “continuing with the transformation of our studio, which is affecting more and more production teamsPlans have been announced to move to later side game development in March to simultaneously work on its RPG series.

Their new plans also involve not starting to market until closer to launch (sensible enough), so it might be a while before we know more about what they’re up to.