There is beginning to be a glimmer of light inside the Polish studio CD Projekt RED. His last two years, between the hell of crunch and public derision for the shameless decisions of the management leadership trading Cyberpunk 2077 in a deplorable state, it seems that they will soon come to an end. The terrible practices of the company will continue in memory of many, and with good reason, but at least, they are already beginning to take shape. the post-launch promises the studio made.

One of those promises is to launch the version for PS5 and Xbox Series X, since the versions of the game, even though they were played on a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X, they were the last generation versions which, in addition to being quite problematic in terms of optimization, were full of serious problems. In fact, this patch was intended to arrive in the next month of December, but they have been forced to change the date of this patch to the first quarter of 2022.

On the part of the most famous sorcerer of today, there are also news, since the successful The Witcher III, once the problems of Cyberpunk 2077 are solved, it was also going to have its new generation patch available. In this way, according to the plans of CD Projekt RED, we would be talking about the version of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X would arrive during the second quarter of 2022. As we can find in this official document, this would be the plans for the two most important games of the Polish studio.

We can also appreciate the plans that the company has regarding The Witcher III spin offs, such as the card game Gwent or with Monster Slayer. Regarding the card game, the studio wants to continue optimizing the service to continue to remain as one of the most popular card free to plays, while with Monster Slayer they will work to continue attracting audiences to this iOS and Android game.