Recently the existence of a “Samurai Edition” for Cyberpunk 2077. This would be, more specifically, a kind of “relaunch” of the title, which the company would have planned to carry out for its version for the new generation of consoles, which would be accompanied by great additions to the game , such as improvements in artificial intelligence and new content.

However, for his part CD Projekt RED denies existence of rumored Samurai Edition for Cyberpunk 2077, so it seems that, if there is any supposed reissue or notable additions in the next part 1.5 of the game, these do not correspond to the ones communicated in that supposed leak.

This thing does not add up. Sorry, Paul. – Radek (@gamebowski) January 3, 2022

It was Radek Grabowski, press director at CD Projekt Red, who has denied this rumor via Twitter, responding to Forbes journalist Paul Tassi, who shared the alleged leak, that it “doesn’t add up.”

Despite having denied this rumor, the company warned that Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 would be an especially substantial one and with great additions, so it is possible that we will find pleasant surprises when it reaches our hands during this first quarter of 2022.