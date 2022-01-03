Despite being one of the most anticipated games of recent years due to coming from the creators of The Witcher 3 or having Keanu Reeves among its cast of actors, Cyberpunk 2077 turned out to be a failure, at least in the media section and reputation. The game came out with myriad glitches that made it virtually unplayable on previous-gen base consoles, and overall it felt like a game to be finished. Something that CD Projekt Red has been solving with various updates and will culminate with a “next gen” version that is expected in 2022. Although it is not yet known what this update will bring officially, a leak points to various improvements and news.

Via Reddit we can read a supposed leak from 4Chan forums that would anticipate some of the news of the new version of Cyberpunk 2077 that will arrive in the coming months. A relaunch that would come with the name of Cyberpunk 2077: Samurai Edition. The rest of the news and content could be summarized as:

CD Projekt RED will do a big live broadcast around February to reveal the patch, the cyberpunk anime and the first expansion

New features from the patch: hair salons, a garage, improved AI, transmogrification system, a complete loot system rebalance, new user interface

The Free DLC promised will be included and includes 4 new weapons, new game more, apartment customization, new concerts

Tons of small details, like Judy and Panam send you more text messages during the course of the game

The game's first expansion takes place in pacifica, it will be quite large. It will take place in the so-called "combat zone", which is being contested by two new bands: the Bozos (violent psychopathic clowns with a sick sense of humor) and a gang called Slaughterhouse (violent fascist psychopaths). Inspired by STALKER.

Cyberpunk 2077 will have your own Gwent-style mini game. It involves going to cyberspace and controlling and collecting monsters that you can send to JRPG style battles, it also has multiplayer. One monster would have the shape of Death, another one of an "oni".

The anime called Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners is made by Studio Trigger with the writing and story done by the CDPR themselves. It looks absolutely crazy it would have a beautiful 2D animation reminiscent of Akira.

A second expansion is in the early planning stages, but will only be released if the first expansion is a success.

This leak comes from the 4Chan forums, a site without much credibility, so this information should be taken with a grain of salt. If fulfilled, the Polish studio would continue to bet very strongly on Cyberpunk 2077 as a long-term franchise. We will see if in this way it manages to regain the favor of the public, although Cyberpunk 2077 has ended 2021 being one of the best-selling and most played games on Steam. A sample of their recent price cuts, the latest game updates and the promise of support heading into this year 2022. Will CD Projekt RED manage to deliver on its promises and reconcile with the gaming community?

