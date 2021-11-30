Just a month ago, CD Proyekt delayed the versions for new generation consoles of both Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3. These were scheduled to arrive during this year 2021, but unfortunately due to complications in development the Polish company decided to delay them until next year, probably looking to avoid complications like those that happened at the launch of Cyberpunk.

Today, taking advantage of one of the regular calls with your investors CD Projekt reaffirms release date for next gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and the Witcher 3. In the case of Cyberpunk, the company has again ensured that will arrive during the first quarter of 2022, commenting that it is currently in the testing phase and that it is in a “very, very good situation.”

CD Projekt RED Shows The Witcher 3 Running On Steam Deck

As for the updated version of The Witcher 3, it looks like it will need a bit more development time. Although it is not being developed directly by CD Projekt, they comment that being an older title – almost seven years old today – the addition of new technologies such as ray tracing in a more outdated graphics engine is necessitating of a job greater than expected. However, they maintain that will arrive during the second quarter of 2022.

As for the rest, the company has also confirmed that it has started developing its next AAA title, although they will begin to fully produce two titles from two different franchises simultaneously from next year, when the next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 have been released.