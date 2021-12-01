They say that for tastes there are colors, and you have to like Cyberpunk 2077 a lot to get hold of the new T-2077 wristwatch Limited edition inspired by CD Projekt RED juice: if we go to the official store we will see that the reserve price marked on its label is 440 euros.

The unisex watch, officially licensed and designed by Błonie, is inspired by the craftsmanship and dystopian atmosphere of Night City and, as the description reads, seeks combine minimalism with retrofuturistic aesthetics offering the time on an LED-type digital display. Which, however you look at it, gives a really recognizable look.













The logo Cyberpunk 2077 it is conveniently positioned on the back of the case and the strap itself, the greenish point of the button being the only color element of the piece beyond the time.





For its part, even the T-2077 box itself is inspired by the aesthetics of the game, reminiscent of other derivative items such as the collector’s edition of Cyberpunk 2077 or the book The World of Cyberpunk 2077.





Admittedly, minimalism is not lacking, but what is the price based on?

Starting, it is a piece made of pure grade two titanium. Light and resistant. Its strap is also made with the same material and process. However, what will trigger the clock value is its character of exclusivity: in addition to being a very limited edition with a digital authenticity certification system that uses Blockchain technology and is endorsed by the Arianee firm.

Maybe it does not dial the seconds or have a calendar, and the design may more or less like it, but the T-2077 wristwatch will be about a very exclusive item. Something that will very possibly tempt even those passionate about watchmaking, collecting and the residents and regulars of North Oak, the district more accommodated of Night City.

For our part, we leave you with our video of curiosities and easter eggs from Cyberpunk 2077.