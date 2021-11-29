Nov 29, 2021 at 2:48 PM CET

Gabriel Ubieto

CCOO, UGT and social entities they call the citizenship to starring on December 12 in a great mobilization in Barcelona for better wages, more investment in health and education and the repeal of the Gag law; among others. This social and union alliance has presented its credentials on Monday to go on the offensive and prevent “the working class from paying for the broken dishes of the crisis [del covid]. In the previous crisis we did not mobilize to protest against the cuts, now we do it before “, declared the general secretary of UGT de Catalunya, Camil Ros.

The centrals with majority representation intend to expand their perimeter and mobilizing capacity by joining with professional associations, such as social workers and social educators, movements in defense of public health, such as Marea Blanca, internationalist organizations, such as La Fede, or neighborhood associations as the Confederació d’Associacions Veïnals de Catalunya (CONFAVC). Actors who have previously agreed in broad-spectrum mobilizations and who now want to stabilize their collaboration for the next few years, with the aim of contesting the benefits of the incipient economic recovery after the covid.

This new platform It seeks to be a catalyst for future protests and not to remain in a specific call. The organizers claim “a different way out of the crisis”, as stated by the Secretary General of the CCOO of Catalonia, Javier Pacheco; although several macroeconomic indicators launch alerts that this does not end up being. This Monday the INE has published the data of the CPI for the month of November, which leave a year-on-year inflation of 5.6%. Raised by electricity prices, yes, but with other products in the basket, such as food (+ 3.2%), also skyrocketed. On the other side of the balance, the salaries agreed by agreement evolve at 1.55%; according to the latest October data from the Ministry of Labor.

Demonstration from Urquinaona to Sant Jaume

The starting shot will be given next Sunday, December 12, at 12 noon in a march that will go from Plaza Urquinaona to Plaza Sant Jaume. It will be the cotton test to measure its binding capacity and with it try to squeeze the Government of the Generalitat and influence its next budgets, currently in parliamentary phase. President Pere Aragonès is being demanded more investment in primary care, more resources for mental health and more budget for housing policies. “The current resources are insufficient, we see evictions every day,” they have stated from the college of social educators.

Several of the demands of this manifesto signed by 14 entities are directed to the Government. They ask him for a minimum salary of 1,000 euros as of January 1, 2022, as the unions have pre-agreed with the Executive. A more direct and guarantee regulation for the consumer of housing and electricity, in full price escalation for months. Higher minimum pensions, without specifying whether these should be matched with the minimum wage or with what indicator. Another of their demands is to allocate 0.7% of the Budgets to international cooperation initiatives; at a time when new variants of covid threaten European public health, but are emerging in low-income countries with little access to vaccines.