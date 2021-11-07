EFE.- The Business Coordinating Council (CCE) of Mexico considered this Friday that the Government of Mexico, headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, “attacks without reason” the private sector for respecting the legal framework and guiding its investments in electricity generation, marketing and supply.

In addition, he described as a perverse practice to insult companies that invest in Mexico and create jobs.

Through a statement, the CCE, the leadership of the private sector, responded to the statements of President López Obrador, who this Friday said that companies such as Bimbo or Oxxo were about to bankrupt the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE).

“Denouncing companies that invest in Mexico, and that generate well-paid jobs for thousands of citizens, is a perverse practice that hurts the whole of society,” the business organization said in the statement.

“It is not fair that the Government of Mexico attacks, without reason, private sector companies for having historically respected the law,” he added.

In his conference every day, López Obrador said that businessmen “should be sorry and helping us to move forward with the national electricity industry because with their decisions (…) they were about to bankrupt the CFE and generate a very serious crisis of increases in electricity rates for people, like what is happening in Spain ”.

The clashes between the business community and the Government of Mexico have worsened since the Mexican president sent the electricity reform to Congress on October 1, which reverses the opening of the sector to private investment that began in 2013.

The CCE added that it shares the vision that “the financial health of the CFE and the guarantee of low-cost electricity for the population should be a priority for Mexico” and now it is up to the Legislative Branch to “analyze the merits” of the reform initiative. .

He also asked “not to try to attribute blame to Mexican companies because the true causes of the deterioration in the CFE lie elsewhere.”

“Mexico can and deserves a diversified electricity system, with a strong CFE and private participation with clean and low-cost sources, which allow combating climate change and offering better prices to companies and families,” concluded the CCE.

Since he assumed power in 2018, López Obrador has opposed the energy reform of his predecessor, Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018), which opened the sector to private companies, whom he accuses of “looting” and seeing to Mexico as a “land of conquest.”

The CCE, which represents more than 2,000 business associations and 80% of Mexico’s GDP, has warned that investors will go to international panels to protect 44,000 million dollars of investment that they consider at risk of confiscation or indirect expropriation due to the electricity reform.