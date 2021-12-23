Caxxor and OHLA are also jointly planning the development of a program to establish 26 nuclear technology sanitation plants together with the GALA group throughout the national territory, with an unconfirmed investment.

This project would be integrated into the Caxxor Group’s T-MEC Corridor, a $ 3.3 billion project that, among other works, will generate a 360-kilometer rail extension in Durango, a new port in Mazatlán, and new parks around the line, which aims to connect with Winnipeg, in Canada.

To date, the project planning includes its presence in Sinaloa, Durango and Coahuila.

“Caxxor does not rule out that, if the alliance with OHLA prospers and if the investors of both companies feel comfortable, they may continue to collaborate in the development of other assets of the T-MEC corridor, although for the moment this alliance is focused on the state of Nuevo León ”, said the manager in the document.