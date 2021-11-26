The eccentric Russian company, Caviar, launched an iPhone 13 Pro model created from the cast aluminum of the Tesla Model 3. Don’t miss any details on this note!

We always think of indulging ourselves in some luxury, be it vacation, outings or, why not, technology, so many times we depend on our pocket. On this occasion it was Caviar, the eccentric Russian company, who launched an iPhone 13 Pro model created from the cast aluminum of the Tesla Model 3, without a doubt we are talking about a device of more than 6 thousand dollars.

We had already seen the great eccentricities of the Russian company as with the launch of a iPhone 12 and a Samsung Galaxy S21 with 24 karat gold. This time they were not left behind and launched a iPhone 13 Pro from aluminum parts of Tesla Model 3 melted.

The company released two models made from the cast aluminum of the Tesla Model 3: the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. These quirky and exclusive devices will be priced at $ 6,760 for the Pro version and $ 8,380 for the Pro Maz version.

These iPhone devices will have a black and silver color, with inscriptions of the Tesla logo and car designs, plus the face of Elon musk will always be monitoring from our mobile device. But if this is not enough, Caviar will also sell busts of Elon Musk made of the same cast aluminum as smartphones for $ 3,320.

As expected, this precious product will be limited, since we will only have 99 copies of the mobile devices. For the part of the bust, this number is reduced even more, because we will have only 27 copies in the world.

