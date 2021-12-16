Dec 16, 2021 at 06:44 CET

The Cavaliers by Ricky Rubio they rolled over some decimated Rockets, in which Usman Garuba played, in which defeated on Wednesday night 124-89 in a game in which the Cleveland team was 45 points up in the third quarter. Is the Cavs’ fifth straight win They are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 18 games won, to one of the third in the group, the current NBA champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.

The top scorer of the game was Cavs point guard Darius Garland with 21 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists, followed by teammate Issac Okoro with 20 points, 3 rebounds and 1 steal. blond, who this week surpassed the number of 5,000 assists in the NBA, returned to give a recital in the category, with 12 assists (the highest figure it has reached this season), in addition to 7 points, 2 rebounds and 4 steals. And Dean Wade, who replaced the injured Evan Mobley in the starting lineup, had a double-double of 16 points, 10 rebounds and 1 assist.

The Rockets’ most effective man was Alperen Sengun, who after starting the game from the bench finished with a double-double of 10 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 1 block. The young man from Madrid Usman garuba played 17 minutes for the Rockets and scored 3 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 steals. Garuba was the only Houston player to finish the game positive in the over / under section.

Rubio, 12 more assists

With the team decimated by injuries, the Houston team arrived at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland hoping to maintain their upward trajectory, after winning 8 of the last 10 games played, but the absences of Eric Gordon, Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr ., Jalen Green, Danuel House Jr. and John Wall were too much for the Houston team that at no point in the game did they pose any problems for the locals.

The Cavs, who had also won 8 of the 10 games they had played until tonight but with great authority (all their victories have been in double digits), applied to the Houston the recipe that is making them fearful against any rival. Cleveland’s men mercilessly crush their rivals in the first half of games and create a gap on the scoreboard that ends with a majority in the third quarter.

The same thing happened against the Rockets. The Cavs started the game 7-0 in 3 minutes to set the tone. The Houston team did not allow themselves to be overwhelmed initially and managed to keep the Cavs within their grasp until the middle of the first quarter. At that moment, with a 12-9 score, Rubio, the Cavs’ second-unit leader, came into play. And the Cavaliers soared.

Ricky, the Cleveland rave

In less than 6 minutes, Rubio distributed 4 assists, scored 5 points, stole 2 balls, captured 1 rebound and starred in the game sequence. With 26 seconds remaining in the first quarter, the El Masnou point guard stole the ball and concluded the play with a basket with 4 seconds left on the clock. But in those seconds, Rubio stole the ball again and made a back pass to Ed Davis for the veteran to easily score another 2 points in the middle of the delirium of the stadium.

With the clock at 0, the entire Cavs bench rushed to receive Rubio. The Cavs had punished the Rockets with a 23-7 partial since Rubio had entered on the track, which left an overwhelming 35-16 at the end of the first quarter.

The Rockets never recovered from the blow. In the second quarter, Rubio completed his performance with 4 new assists, 2 points and another 2 steals. The Cleveland team scored 34 points, distributed among 8 players, while the Houston team settled for 22. At the break, the score was 69-38, 31 points of difference as a result of the total basketball practiced by the Cavs. The Rockets went to the locker room with an 11.8% accuracy from the line of 3. The Cavs had a 52.9% in that chapter.

After the break, the Cavs continued to increase the lead, which it became 45 points, 84-39, 4 minutes after the start of the third quarter. Since 2016, Cleveland hadn’t been that high in a game. From that point on, the Cleveland players lost interest in the game. Even so they scored and reached the 100-point mark in the closing seconds of the third quarter.

The last quarter was a pure formality. With 7.30 left in the game, Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff put the rest of his bench on the court and the lead was cut to the final 35 points, 124-89.