The new Starlink antenna, necessary to be able to receive the signals from the satellites that SpaceX has in orbit, seems to be used for something more than to be able to have access to a broadband internet. A client of Elon Musk’s company has noticed that the heat emitted by his internet dish is bringing the cats, who use the antenna as a shelter.

The user has shared an image on Twitter where you can see about five cats resting on a Starlink antenna installed in what appears to be your backyard. “Starlink works very well until the cats discover that the dish emits a little heat on cold days”, Aaron Taylor mentions in his publication, who has also ensured that the kittens have access to the interior of their home to protect themselves from the cold, but that “they are there by their own choice”, so the situation is not so “cat-astrophic”.

While it may seem like a very cute picture, a person who also owns one of these Starlink antennas has begun to worry. The netizen has commented on Reddit that the plate not only emits heat from the top cover, but also from the rear, which It could attract different animals in case this device is installed on the ground. However, it is unknown whether the operation of the aforementioned antennas is actually impacted when a cat or other animal is placed on or around it. However, it could also be a danger in case wild animals, such as raccoons, decide to take shelter from the cold.

The Starlink antenna can also be mounted on the wall or ceiling

Credit: Starlink

Fortunately, Starlink internet dishes are very versatile. These can be installed on land, but also on the walls or on the floorss. In fact, the antennas barely weigh 4 kg and include a bracket to attach them to the wall. However, for them to work properly they must be free of objects or trees, and always with a signal to the sky, which makes the ground the most ideal place in many cases.

Starlink internet dishes are available from November in the United States at a price of 499 dollarss. The company, at the moment, sells two models: a circular one with a diameter of 58.9 centimeters (equivalent to five lying cats) and a more advanced one with a rectangular shape. Both are capable of withstanding temperatures down to -30 degrees and maximums up to 50 degrees.