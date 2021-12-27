The cosplay community has great affection for some of the characters that appear in our favorite video games, so today we will show you a cosplay dedicated to the League of Legends video game.

Something that has caught our attention is the popularity that League of Legends has had in recent years, in which various models from around the world have been inspired by the beloved characters that fight in Summoner’s Rift.

Much of that popularity is based on the fact that the characters also have alternative themes, so the creativity of cosplayers goes through the skies, to the extent that today we show you a cosplay dedicated to the female character of Ahri.

Ahri, is one of the most loved characters by cosplayers and the MOBA from Riot Games presents us with a Spiritual Flower theme that gives an irresistible style to the character, especially if it is played by the beautiful model Caterina Rocchi.

Caterina Rocchi, also known as mochichuu, is a cosplayer who recently posted an amazing cosplay dedicated to Ahri Spiritual Flower, on her official Instagram account, so this is the perfect time to appreciate it in detail.

According to Riot Games’ own official description: Ahri has a deep connection to the latent power of Runeterra, capable of molding magic into spheres of pure energy. It likes to play with its prey, manipulate its emotions, and then devour its essence. Despite her predatory nature, Ahri still retains a sense of empathy, as she receives flashes of memories from each soul she consumes.

This cosplay itself has everything you need to remember the Ahri in her official form, including the costume that was replicated in detail, the cat ears, nine tails and the pink wig, which leaves us with a very good taste in our mouths when we can appreciate it. even with this champion’s makeup, so it’s a very good job.