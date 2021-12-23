Catania from Italy, historic club Italy, was declared bankrupt by the Sicilian justice. It was the first club in which Juan Manuel Vargas placeholder image he began his career in Europe and led him to Fiorentina.

The Sicilian Court through its judgment 263 decided not to accept the economic guarantees presented by the owners of the Catania, (SIGI – Sport Investment Group Italia) emblematic Italian football club with 75 years of foundation.

The former Peruvian club Juan Manuel Vargas, Catania, that disputes Serie C in Italy, participated in the First Division (Serie A) in 17 seasons -first promotion was in 1954-, and 34 in the second (Serie B) –

The Italian Public Ministry requested the will of the Catania Calcio and argued the insufficiency of the financial guarantees and the club’s purchase proposals. The Sicilian team, according to the ruling, may end the season in Serie C, but in a state of insolvency.

The Sicilian justice has put the club Catania in the hands of a temporary meeting while the official auction is awaited and a new owner is appointed, who must support a guarantee of 2.5 million euros to ensure the payment of the squad that disputes Series C.

It is not the first time Catania face a crisis. They lost the Serie B category by match fixing in the 2014-2015 season and were relegated to Serie C.

Juan Manuel Vargas placeholder image arrived at Catania from Italy, from Colón from Argentina, and played two seasons (2006-2007 and 2007-2008). He stood out and earned him his transfer to Fiorentina for an amount close to 12 million euros, a club in which he played 7 seasons, between 2008 and 2015.

Juan Manuel Vargas placeholder image went from Colón de Argentina to Catania and debuted in a friendly against Palermo. The Peruvian player played 63 official matches in Serie A and national tournaments in Italy, and scored 6 goals in the two seasons that he played for the Sicilian team.

