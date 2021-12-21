

A spectacular season that Atlètic Lleida is curdling in group 3 of Primera Catalana, despite experiencing a bad streak. Josep María Turull’s team lost their first game against Catllar 9 days ago (3-2) and this weekend they drew against Igualada at Ramón Farrús (1-1).

The club chaired by Xavi Batalla thinks big, and now it’s time to rest and gather strength for the great game that will open fire in 2022 against Mollerussa, corresponding to day 12 of the championship.

MVP: Julen, the monologue grisgrana

He is one of the great characters of Catalan Soccer. The Jupiter player is a recognized comedian with his work “Furgonólogo & rdquor ;. The Primera Catalana player, who lives in a van in La Guineueta, can be seen on stage, but also on the lawn of La Verneda. Born in the Basque Country, Julen Axpe is a left back and as his coach Juanjo García says, what stands out about Julen in a dressing room is also his great joy: “He is not a player who makes pineapple, he is pineapple & rdquor ;.

LOW: Part of the Sant Andreu fans

The match between Sant Andreu and Vilafranca (0-1) left us a sad image. After the match, Sant Andreu fans jumped onto the pitch pushing and kicking their rivals. The pretext? That they had been insulted.

To this was added that when the players locked themselves in their dressing room, they received 4 firecrackers thrown by the Andreuencs fans.. When they left the camp, they were coerced when they went to look for their car and ended up as refugees in a supermarket. Sant Andreu has condemned the events, but severe measures must be applied with those who stain the image of the club.