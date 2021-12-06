Catador does not go out for fear of losing his sense of smell (and his job) due to covid

Is named Blair bowman, lives in Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom, and since the covid pandemic began, he has no contact with the outside world. His greatest fear is not suffering from the life-threatening disorders of the disease, but its other side effects: loss of taste and smell (anosmia and ageusia).

Bowman lives off that, his taste and smell feed him: he is a whiskey taster and he needs both senses to the full, they are his work tool.

For now, this 31-year-old survives by teaching classes by Zoom on the techniques of tasting spirits, but the bulk of his income was that of tasting for national and international events.

“For years I traveled around Asia, America, Europe and around the world and had already planned in 2020 to go to events in China, Japan and Dubai, but all that had to be canceled,” he said.

Bowman fears that the loss of smell and taste, as has happened in many cases of covid, will persist after the disease is overcome, something that due to his work as a taster he could not be allowed.

Imagine that one of the symptoms was going blind. Artists, photographers, designers, within that industry no one would want to take any risk of having the virus ”, he compared.

One of the strategies to continue working has been to send him samples by correspondence so that he can advise large projects of innovative distilleries, explained Bowman, who has clients even within British royalty.

In an interview published by EFE, the taster talks about the importance of smell: “40 percent of our sensations come from smell.” “Without smell you can’t get the whole image of a flavor,” says who was named “popularizer of the year” in Scotland by the magazine “Icons of Whiskey.”

Bowman, the taster who was one of the promoters of the creation of Whiskey Day, has received both doses of the vaccine against the disease, but warns that this prevents serious effects, but does not prevent him from suffering from covid.