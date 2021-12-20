A striped sweater, a padded vest, a basic jacket, .. Massimo Dutti hit with the proposal inspired by the style of the street. If this weekend you don’t know what to wear to get it right, turn to these classic wardrobe bottom with styling. Sometimes you don’t have to complicate your life to show off your elegance.





The striped jumpers they look great both in winter and summer. They can be worn with jeans, chinos, corduroy … and they are always true. Massimo Dutti choose wide stripes for this season.





In Cortefiel The sales have already started and we can find this gray sweater with a discount.





The padded vests accompany us all winter, and in Massimo Dutti They suggest wearing it under coats for extra resistance to cold.





To keep us warm with style, cable knit jumpers are ideal.





Blank as they propose us in Massimo Dutti or with colors like green, gray or blue as in Cortefiel.





A navy blue blazer It does not go out of style and gets looks as interesting as this total look.





We copy the look with this design from The English Court.





With few garments you can build looks as interesting as these that you propose Massimo Dutti for this winter.













