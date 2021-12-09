Castlevania Advance Collection Review: Great Sinister Style

The reasons why they look better are very simple actually. They were developed with the idea of ​​turning their limitations into virtues and advantages.

Castlevania: Bloodlines (1994, Konami) – Genesis / Mega Drive Raw Pixels vs. PVM-20L2MD RGB This stage has so many incredible effects, but these statues are what always stand out to me. pic.twitter.com/0Gf6SY9ws5 – CRT Pixels 📺 (@CRTpixels) April 6, 2021

In the tweet you can identify the radical difference between versions or even televisions. The “scanlines”Or CRT scan lines helped (in an indirect way) to make these titles look smoother by providing them with an absolutely unsuspected anti-aliasing.

That is why in many cases, or in all cases, taking up these retro-deliveries in current systems with full HD or 4K LEDs usually makes our memory clouded and makes us doubt. Fah, did I play this like that?

Castlevania Advance Collection It came out a few months ago for various systems for reasons I still don’t understand. The popular Konami saga brings together three of the Game Boy Advance titles and includes one from Super Nintendo for added pleasure. There is no point in debating the quality of each of the video games because all four were excellent when they came out. There is a discussion to give on whether they aged well, and that is where I will focus.

Castlevania: Dracula X

Originally hit stores in 1995, Dracula X debuted on Super Nintendo although it is more of a remake of Castlevania: Rondo of Blood that only existed in Japan for the PC Engine and whose sequel is the infinitely more famous and appreciated Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. In any case, it has several differences with Rondo of Blood. In principle, it is a bit more linear and moving forward and we can only use Richter, while in the PC Engine title we could also use Maria.

Dracula X tells the story of Richter Belmont, a descendant of Simon Belmont – the protagonist of Castlevania (just), and Simon’s Quest– and target of Count Dracula who detests him for his lineage. Like any video game of the time, his punishment is in the form of kidnapping his girlfriend. But since this is an action platform for adults, he also kidnaps Maria, his little sister.

The gameplay, needless to say, is pretty bad. Undoubtedly, the whip only attacks forward, when its predecessors and almost any video game in the genre already had eight directions. Jump and hit, by the way, is more difficult than passing cardiology residency with a blindfold.

This adds to the rather high (and unfair) difficulty of any title of the time.

They are seven fairly long levels and with different stages, but, in general, very direct and unworthy of that nickname of “Metroidvania” that the press knew how to invent.

Castlevania: Circle of the moon

If Nintendo was a pioneer in something, it certainly has to do with adding RPG elements to several of its sagas. CastlevaniaIt was the stick of action, adventure, exploration and why not, a little bit of terror. To be honest with the truth, Advance deliveries, and all subsequent deliveries owe a lot to Symphony of the Night that already owed enough to Simon’s Quest. I suggest you review this second video game in the series, starring Simon Belmont and tell me in comments what it reminds you of.

But let’s get on with Castlevania: Circle of the moon, which was released in 2001 for the Game Boy successor.

With a Konami still inspired but without the presence of Koji Igarashi, historical reference of the saga, we can clearly see how the level design of the saga strongly inspired other Japanese creatives. About a month ago, on the topic of the Elden Ring leaving and its “open world”, I asked on Twitter if “Dark souls It was not open world ”and they answered me – wisely I would say – that they are actually more of a 3D metroidvania in disguise. There are no levels, there is a large map that is being enabled with our progression.

Circle of the moon puts us in control of Nathan Graves, heir to the “hunter’s whip” who sets out on his quest to rescue Morris Baldwin, his teacher and father of Hugh, his envious comrade in arms, from the jaws of Dracula.

As ALMOST an RPG -or if you prefer, as an action RPG-, Nathan has qualities to develop and that will grant him various buffs. Intelligence for the power of magic, Luck for the drop of items among the most common. An addition to this installment was the Dual Set-Up system that included combinable magic cards for many different effects.

On a visual level, it takes full advantage of the capacity of the Nintendo laptop and that is one of the output of the console (game and console debuted in stores on March 21, 2001). Its 2D horizontal scrolling feature benefits from dark but well-crafted backgrounds. The extreme darkness bug from the original version was fixed for this port.

Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance

A “Circle of the Moon” is followed by “Harmony of Dissonance”, just a year later. The time is not so distant where video games did not need decades to get sequels. Fans had the chance to vitiate their cherished sagas every Christmas or summer vacation. Graceful Game Boy Advance owners received this tremendous sequel for the Northern Hemisphere summer.

Temporarily located 50 years after Castlevania 2: Simon’s Quest and prequel to Rondo of Blood (or Dracula X for that matter), Harmony puts us in control of two characters, Juste Belmont, an heir to the Belmont clan, Dracula’s main antagonists, and Maxim Kischine, an expert swordsman and wielder of the Star Sword. The two team up to rescue Lydie Erlanger, a friend of both, who has been kidnapped.

For that they will have to go through two castles with many areas (such as a chapel and a clock tower) that unlock specific sites of the other castle. The platform is not as intense as in other titles but that does not avoid the difficulty characteristic of the Castlevania and of the era.

Like its predecessor, it has multiple RPG ingredients to excite fans of the genre, perhaps the most important being the leveling of statistics and the need to stock. Magic points for special attacks that are combined with weapons, without which it is almost impossible to beat the wide repertoire of bosses. The exploration of the areas will grant us important items such as the Spell Books and the Relics that grant us improvements.

“Harmony of Dissonance”Shows even more in its backgrounds than its predecessor, opting for a much more sinister look and with numerous parallax effects that give it a modern and at times“ three-dimensional ”look.

Castlevania: Aria of sorrow

The last video game in the collection came out in 2003 and was overall the best-reviewed of the four.

In the year 2035, Soma Cruz visits the Hakuba Temple with her friend Mina Hakuba, daughter of the priest. An eclipse is coming. Suddenly, they both fall flat. Upon awakening, they find themselves in Castlevania where a strange man named Genya Arikabo explains to them what is happening and what they must do so that Mina does not die in a horrible way.

This title presents several important characters, such as the mysterious “J”, the powerful Yoko and the soldier Hammer, all of them assistants and protagonists of sequels of Castlevania.

As i said, Aria of sorrow It was very well reviewed by the press thanks to multiple improvements and additions to the gameplay (such as the Souls system that grants various buffs), but also for its beautiful graphics with many layers. It’s true that previous installments didn’t fail at that, but it feels like Aria of sorrow It was the most finished moment on an artistic level for the Advance.

It is curious that it is not the most difficult of the four. Although it takes several hours to finish it (perhaps less due to the possibility of saves that the port gives us), thanks to the finer gameplay, and access to large skills through the Souls system, Aria of sorrow it becomes “easier” because Soma Cruz finishes quite OP.

Before closing this article, I am going to detail some questions that refer to almost or all of the games in the collection.

In principle, the musical section is to be fully highlighted. The different composers of Castlevania they have known – with their various personal styles – to soak the fichines in one of the main ingredients to make them integral works. More orchestral or more 16-bit electronic, none lost the axis of “what’s going on” in this ancient story. Especially noteworthy is Michiru Yamane, Konami’s historical composer who knew how to be a senpai of neither more nor less than Akira Yamaoka.

From the direction, writing and production side we cannot forget the always reference Koji Igarashi, absent in Circle of the moon, not surprisingly, the worst reviewed of those that belong to the collection. Igarashi is one of those remarkably Japanese dudes capable of brutally but superbly exploiting a single great idea. As Inafune with Megaman and Mighty Number 6, once he left Konami, Igarashi “came up with” Bloodstained and there he goes reaping accolades. With the same idea.

Castlevania It is a saga of around 30 titles (several of them remakes, ports or collections like this one) that has not always been brilliant but, in general, it was always consistent.

It is an authentic product of Japanese development which puts challenge, repetition, and competition with oneself before any other section.

In that sense, this new collection gives us many hours to discover that perhaps the Dark souls Don’t be so hard once Game Over comes on screen for that millionth shitty skeleton in your way.

