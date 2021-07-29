By Marco Aquino

LIMA, Jul 28 (Reuters) – The new president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, resigned on Wednesday to live in the Government Palace of Lima, the one where the leaders have lived since Francisco Pizarro in 1535, a decision with which he seeks to leave behind vestiges colonial, when the country celebrates the bicentennial of its independence.

In his first speech to the country after swearing in to the post in Congress, the socialist Castillo said that with this he seeks to “break with colonial symbols to end the ties of domination that have remained in force for so many years.”

“We will cede this palace to the new Ministry of Cultures to be used as a museum that shows our history, from its origins to the present,” said Castillo, a son of peasants and a primary school teacher in a rural school.

Castillo, 51, made this announcement near the end of a message to the nation in which he promised to promote a new Constitution, although he insisted that he does not seek to “nationalize” the economy of the world’s second largest copper producer.

The Government Palace of Lima, next to the Plaza de Armas in the center of Lima, was the residence of viceroys of Peru under Spanish rule. Later, it housed the liberators José de San Martín and Simón Bolívar 200 years ago.

The founding ceremony of the Government Palace of Lima was held on January 18, 1535, having as the first tenant the Spanish conqueror Francisco Pizarro, who subdued the indigenous leader Atahualpa in Cajamarca, the homeland of the now president Castillo.

An earthquake in 1586 left it uninhabitable and it could only be rebuilt by Viceroy García Hurtado de Mendoza, elevating it to the category of Palace, according to part of the story published on the website of the Presidency of Peru. Other earthquakes in 1687 and 1746 gave rise to new remodeling.

Castillo must now plan where to live with his wife Lilia Paredes and their two youngest children. He has also raised his wife’s sister since she was a child, whom he regards as another daughter.

Outgoing President Francisco Sagasti told in a recent meeting with the foreign press that he spoke with Castillo last week and they joked about how different the life of the president was in the Government Palace.

To which Castillo commented – according to Sagasti-: “I am used to being in my house, having my little animals. Where would I put my little animals here in the Government Palace”. (Report by Marco Aquino Edited by Javier López de Lérida)