As the growing franchise that it is, John Wick hires a good brood of actors for his series, The Continental.

John wickSince the first movie was released, it has grown not only as a brand, but as a franchise. This title captivated with its excessive dose of violence and the lack of fear of the creatives to make a character as iconic as the protagonist turned out. Keanu reevesWith this, he achieved the unthinkable.

The actor came out of the closed stigma of having played Neo on Matrix. After that, he has become equally recognized for the role of the murderer. Such scrolls were worth the production to launch a second and third part, which was expanding the aforementioned universe.

Spin-off on the way

An association of assassins, allies, enemies, other plots, and the Hotel Continental they were entering the scene. The latter, from what has been known, is the scene in which criminals meet and host, living unique rules. In the last film, the establishment became so important that the producers felt it would be a good starting point for more material.

To shape all of this, he assembled a luxurious cast. Mel Gibson will make part of the credits on a paper yet to be confirmed. In addition, the appearance of Colin woodel, who will play a young man Winston, character who is personified by Ian McShane on the tapes. Ayomide Adegun, in turn, will embody an earlier version of Charon and Peter greene will do the same with him uncle charlie.

Speaking of how successful the Wick universe has been, Kevin Beggs, executive of Lionsgate, did not hide his pride in the product and its growth.

“It is a franchise so successful that it is on its way to its fourth and fifth installments as a film. It has such great mythology and interesting style, and the gun fu approach to these incredibly poetic stunt aesthetics is out of this world. It’s why the movie with Keanu Reeves, who is as amazing in everything he does but particularly compelling as John Wick in our minds, simply claims to be something on television.

Same as him Marvel Universe and the DC Universe From a television perspective, these are incredible opportunities, and that’s our superhero franchise in the family.”.

The series in question does not yet have a release date.

Source: Deadline