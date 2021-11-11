Cassian Andor series comes to Disney + in late 2022

Currently, Disney has a lot of series prepared on Star Wars, and among them we have that of Cassian Andor, character that Diego Luna interpreted during Star Wars: Rogue One. We still don’t know exactly when his series will hit the streaming service, but at least we already have its launch window.

As part of the most recent financial report of Disney, the company revealed that it will be at the end of 2022 when we can see Star Wars: Andor within this streaming service. Additionally, they also revealed that the Ms. Marvel series will arrive during this same time frame.

Specifically, both projects would be making their debut in the last quarter of 2022, so they could debut between September and December of the following year. We still have to know the exact day of its premiere, but for now we have no more to wait.

Editor’s note: Although I like the character played by Luna, I really don’t think she deserves her own series. At this point, it feels more like Disney is looking to expand the IP with a bunch of unnecessary projects.

Via: ComicBook