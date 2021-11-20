

Nov 20, 2021 at 12:20 CET



Norwegian Casper ruud, eighth favorite and in his first participation, he came back and He won this Friday 2-6, 7-5 and 7-6 (5) against Russian Andrey Rublev to qualify for the semifinals of the ATP Finals in Turin, in which he will face off against the Russian Daniil Medvdev, current champion.

The Norwegian is the first tennis player from his country to reach the semifinals of the ATP Finals, and the first Scandinavian to do so since 2009 when he reached them. Robin Soderling.

Ruud, who entered the Finals draw despite starting the season as number 27, defeated Rublev (n.5) in two hours and 23 intense minutes, in which he came back a set and a break behind.

Djokovic – Zverev, the other semi-final

Serbian Novak Djokovic, number 1 in the ranking, closed the plenary session this Friday in the group stage of the ATP Finals in Turin, beating the British Cameron Norrie 6-2 and 6-1 without much energy expenditure in view of this Saturday’s semi-final against Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic, who seeks to equal the six titles of the Swiss Roger Federer in this tournament, it took only 66 minutes to beat Norrie, who entered the Turin team as a substitute for Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas. Nole added his 41st win in the ATP Finals and still hasn’t lost a set in the Turin tournament.