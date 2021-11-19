The discrimination is present in all spheres of society and for that reason, the Mexican actor, Tenoch Huerta, published a controversial message on his Twitter account about discrimination against people with brown skin or “dark skinned” – as he mentions it – in the season from Christmas shopping.

“The beautiful time of year has arrived when the black people will be followed in all the shopping centers, they will ask us for the purchase tickets and they will check the bags; they will ask if our debit cards have a balance and they will look at us with distrust every time you enter fifis places, “he wrote in a tweet.

It is not the first time that the actor causes controversy on his social networks, but this time it became a trend and the social network was divided with various comments.

Discrimination in Mexico towards Mexicans, what will happen in Christmas shopping?

Discrimination is a problem in which a diversity of social actors intervene and without the protagonists of the execution, it can affect any person or a number of social groups historically placed in vulnerability, such as indigenous peoples or communities.

Discrimination by skin color or racial in Mexico is frequently associated against indigenous people.

Data from the National Survey on Discrimination (ENADIS) indicate that in 2017, 20.2 percent of the population aged 18 years and over declared to have been discriminated against and of the indigenous population aged 12 and over, 24 percent declared to have experienced at least one discrimination situation.

The strongest grounds for discrimination, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi)They are the way of dressing or personal grooming with 30 percent, physical complexion with 29.1 percent and religious beliefs with 28.7 percent.

According to Kantar, December is the month in which Mexican households spend the most with 8.7 percent more than in the rest of the year and something common in all households is that what they spend the most is on food, since all meetings revolve around to food, as well as cleaning products by 8.3 percent.

Regarding Tenoch Huerta’s comment, social networks were divided:

“Wey, now go to therapy,” reads the Club de Cuervos actor, Fernando de la Flor

In response, the actor Pável Gaona said that as a white Fernando he speaks of a privileged place:

“I subscribe to the words of Tenoch, the last times I was in Liverpool not only followed me, they accused me of” monearme “for using a tissue. Your “go to therapy” is pure white privilege, friend “

Other comments from various users assure that although they are brown they have never suffered a similar situation and that it all depends on the appropriate outfit or the “look”.

have, do not confuse the color of the skin with the appearance, if you are all flabby, whether you are guero, black or green, they will pay more attention to you, so you have to bathe, shave or wear your beard well, dress decently and ready, many doors will open for you – Antelopez (@elfoxdos) November 18, 2021

So far, Tenoch Huerta has received thousands of comments on his post and a large number are asking him not to victimize himself; However, Inegi assured that physical appearance is the main cause of discrimination in Mexico. If we speak at a level of social conscience, Tenoch Huerta is making visible that the Mexican population is closing its vision to racism.

