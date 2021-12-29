Dec 29, 2021 at 2:47 PM CET

EP

The leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, has labeled the management of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, whom he has accused of acting with “arrogance”, “incompetence”, “insensitivity”, of “lying to everyone” and to act with “recochineo”.

This has been pointed out by Casado in a telematic press conference in which he has done balance of this year that ends regretting that 2021 closes “with the worst government at the worst time for Spain“.

In this context, he has blamed the president not only his economic management, but also their “insensitivity”, especially in social matters, as well as that, on top of that, he presumes “with recchineo” of complete an investiture program which, he stressed, contradicts the program with which he ran for election.