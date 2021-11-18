The tripartite meeting aims to promote North American economic cooperation, but Canada and Mexico are concerned about Biden’s “Buy American” provisions and a proposed electric vehicle tax credit that would favor unionized manufacturers based in the United States. United.

The United States is the largest trading partner for Mexico and Canada, and cars and trucks are the most widely traded manufactured goods among the three countries, said Colin Robertson, a former Canadian diplomat who now works at the think tank Canadian Global Affairs Institute.

“The North American auto industry is deeply integrated and competes as a building block in the making of a world-class electric vehicle and battery industry that makes good economic sense for all three countries,” he said.

Both Canada and Mexico want a level playing field as they compete to entice companies to build plants for the electric vehicle supply chain in their countries. And the United States is seeking alternative suppliers to China of critical minerals used in batteries, which Canada could provide.

The social spending and climate bill being studied by Congress includes up to $ 12,500 in tax credits for US-made electric vehicles, including a $ 4,500 tax credit for cars made by unions. The project is a key pillar of Biden’s agenda.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told an audience of college students in Washington on Wednesday that he was “concerned” about the proposed tax credits “that could have a real negative impact,” and that he would bring them up in meetings with congressional leaders. .

The electric vehicle project also comes amid growing tensions due to the stricter interpretation that, according to Mexico, the United States makes on the application of the rules of origin to calculate the regional content value of automobiles within the framework of the regional trade agreement. T-MEC.

The Mexican Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, who will accompany President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, said that the issue will be brought to the meeting in Washington and criticized what he called protectionist policies from the United States, which have undermined the labor market of the Latin American country.