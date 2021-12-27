With the increase in online purchases, the adoption of digital payment methods was significantly boosted. It should be noted that only in the first three months of the emergence of the pandemic (from April to June 2020) the use of online shopping applications increased by 90% in Mexico. This reality also made money management apps an essential tool today.

Digital wallets are ideal platforms to organize our personal finances. Although in the market we can find several options, few stand out for allowing multiple operations from a single platform and for their level of security.

But if you have a Galaxy smartphone, you don’t have to worry about looking for an application, since you can download its exclusive digital wallet. The advantage of Members Wallet is that it offers great versatility to make electronic purchases, NFC payments, contactless in various establishments, pay to your Samsung Digital Debt account; all with a high level of security and data encryption that only Samsung can provide through Knox, its security platform.