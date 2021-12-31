Regardless of what is happening with Spider-Man: No Way Home, another movie that is generating a lot of conversation is The Matrix Resurrections. The popular sci-fi franchise returned to the big screen to continue the story of Neo and Trinity, who were again played by Keanu reeves Y Carrie-Anne Moss, respectively. However, in the specific case of the actress, she would like to follow in her colleague’s footsteps beyond the Matrix.

In an interview with People, Carrie-Anne Moss showed her interest in participating in a film by John wick, the popular action saga that precisely stars Keanu Reeves. John wick It is considered by many to be the best action movie franchise today. Not only for the incredible combat scenes that his three feature films have left us, but also for providing an interesting and different narrative.

“I love John wick. I began to understand Keanu’s incredible gift for telling stories through his body. And I didn’t fully understand it until I delved into John Wick with one of my sons, who is very close to us. It was amazing to have that experience with my son and to see the depth that Keanu is able to create with his body. It’s really an art form, “said Carrie-Anne Moss. Of course, Keanu Reeves thanked her for the comment, also highlighting her admiration for the character of Trinity.

Carrie Anne-Moss, new assassin in John wick?

Warner Bros.

After his statement, it should not surprise us that Carrie-Anne Moss intends to get involved in the saga to “accompany” Keanu Reeves. And we put it in quotes because the actress, perhaps, does not want to be a colleague of Wick. In the conversation with the aforementioned medium, the actor asked him if he wanted to be a murderer, to which Moss replied, “I’d love to”; He even joked that he will start practicing. Keanu Reeves said, “Be careful what you wish for. I’m on it now.”

If those responsible for John wick They open the doors to Carrie-Anne Moss, unfortunately unlikely to happen in the fourth installment. The script is already finished and filming is underway. Of course, the premiere will wait until March 24, 2023 after an unfortunate delay.