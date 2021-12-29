Carrie-Anne Moss’s Trinity is very important to the ending of Matrix Resurrections and the actress has revealed what it means to her.

Attention SPOILERS. The end of Matrix (1999) reveals that NEO from Keanu reeves He is the chosen one and has amazing powers within the simulation that the machines have prepared. While Trinity from Carrie-Anne Moss He was always the one who believed in him the most and followed him to the end. But the movie Matrix Resurrections has a different ending, as it leaves NEO Y Trinity like the chosen ones.

In a recent interview, Carrie-Anne Moss wanted to reveal what the end of Matrix Resurrections:

That’s really easy. The last day of the third Matrix was the death of my character. So I really had a chance to feel really heartbroken, letting go of something that had meant so much to me. I remember Lana and Lily crying. We had to go outside. I mean, it was a crying brat. OKAY? I knew this was it, like I was saying goodbye to something that has meant so much to me. I had a full day of crying. So at the end of Matrix Resurrections, the last day was bittersweet. It felt so good to have done it to be with everyone, it was not entirely, it had some emotion, sure, but not as much as years ago.

Will there be a fifth installment?

Although the end of Matrix Resurrections it remains very interesting because NEO (Keanu Reeves) Y Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) they want to create a Matrix different from his image and likeness, it seems that it will be difficult to have a fifth installment. Because the box office results are a bit disappointing. Since since its premiere they have only made 66 million dollars. Considering that it cost almost 200 million, it seems that it is a fairly low number.

