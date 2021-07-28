The Spanish Pablo Carreño (number eleven of the ATP) became the first quarter-finalist of the Tokyo 2020 men’s tennis tournament after beating the German Dominik Koepfer (N.57) in straight sets, 7-6 (9 / 7) and 6-3).

Carreño will fight to reach the semifinals and fight for the medal against Russian Daniil Medvedev (N.2), who defeated Italian Fabio Fognini (N.31) 6-2, 3-6 and 6-2 in a tough match of Duration 2h26.

“It is clear that Medvedev is the favorite but we will fight until the end and it has already been shown that there can be surprises,” said the Spanish tennis player in the mixed zone.

In very harsh conditions due to the heat and humidity, not forgetting the wind, the first set was very competitive, with two tennis players who did not save anything. Carreño managed to make the break in the 6th game, but in the next game he could not confirm it and the set had to be decided in the tie break.

After saving a set ball against, the Spanish scored his sleeve in 1h10 of play.

Koepfer accused the loss of the first set and in the second he offered much less resistance, giving up his serve twice to lose the match in just under two hours of play (1h56).

“I have managed to play a very good match and close it in two sets, which is very important,” Carreño stressed. “I am having a very good feeling, with confidence and I am getting over everything that is happening on the track well.”

Carreño has only beaten Medvedev once on the four occasions he has met, but it was the only one played on a hard court and outside, at Indian Wells in 2018.

In addition to the Asturian, Spanish men’s tennis has another representative in the round of 16, the young man from Malaga, Alejandro Davidovich, who this Wednesday will play against world number 1 Novak Djokovic.

