The supermarket brand makes a change in the expiration dates to prevent these desserts from being thrown away while they are in good condition.

Taking a step forward, Carrefour will change the expiration date to the preferred consumption date in their yogurts. Some don’t know the difference there is between one type of labeling and another, but it could be the beginning of an initiative that would affect other shopping centers.

With this subtle change, food waste could be stopped and Carrefour’s objective is to progressively apply this policy in its sales positions, both physical and online. The ultimate purpose lies in get to reach 140 references over the next year.

The main difference between the expiration date and the best before date is very simple. In the first, they tell us until which day to consume the food is completely safe. In the case of preferential consumption, the moment is established at which the food maintains all its properties, but after that date you can lose them although it is still edible.

By changing the date, you will avoid throwing away a lot of food, since it can be safely consumed days after the time indicated on the label has passed. It should be said that in this type of food, if the date has passed, strange flavors may appear, although it is safe to eat them, always within a certain logic.

A yogurt that has passed its best-before date for three months would not be the best option for a light dessert. On the other hand, if three days have passed, it would be completely healthy.

There have been more changes

The brand’s yogurts have also taken on a new look. Not only has the expiration date been changed, but there are new references and improved recipes have been introduced. This adds a plus, by offering more information from a nutritional point of view.

There have also been modifications in the recipe for yogurts. Carrefour has reduced added sugars, eliminating artificial colors, preservatives and aromas, thus improving the flavor or creaminess of these products.