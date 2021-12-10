The actress was hospitalized for a month after suffering a stroke

The entertainment world is in mourning. The well-known 82-year-old actress Carmen Salinas died during the last minutes of this Thursday, December 9, after being hospitalized for a month and in a coma due to a stroke she suffered.

Juan Osorio, famous soap opera producer, was the first to confirm the news. From his Twitter account he shared a photo next to the former deputy with the following message: “This night will be remembered with great sadness, Carmelita Salinas, you are already with God. Leaving us his great legacy. RIP”.

Later, his relatives, through the different accounts of “Carmelita” confirmed the news and published an obituary to thank the unconditional support they received. They also pointed out that later they will provide information about the funeral services they will perform.

Moments later, the National Association of Interpreters (ANDI) communicated the terrible news and cataloged Carmen Salinas as an “actress with a long and recognized career in theater, film and television”, and finally send my condolences to his family and friends.

For its part, the Mexican Institute of Cinematography (IMCINE) pointed out that Salinas was not only one of the great actresses of national cinema, but also “established an identity that marked several generations of viewers”. The institution indicated that, thanks to all this great trajectory, the public will not forget it and will continue to “provoke our laughter and our emotion on the big screen.”

(Photo: Twitter)

Other agencies that also spoke out in this regard were the National Association of Actors (ANDA) and the Ministry of Culture, which highlighted their career in film, television, theater and they highlighted that it will leave an indelible mark.

Various personalities of the Mexican show shared their condolences and showed their affection for the actress who participated in productions such as Maria from the neighborhood (1975), The same moon (2007) and Killer Women 2.

Pati chapoy, host of the entertainment program Ventaneando, deeply regretted this irreparable loss and sent condolences to the family of Carmen Salinas. For his part, Juan José “Pepillo” Origel also joined the messages and shared a picture with his “dear Carmen Salinas.”

In the acting world, several characters expressed their regret for the death of Carmen Salinas, some were Édgar Vivar, Sylvia Pasquel and Eugenio Derbez. The latter wrote an extensive message on Twitter to say goodbye to “a woman who made history on television and film in Mexico”.

“Her charisma filled any place where she was with light and that’s how I will remember her. To his family I express my deepest condolences. QDEP Carmen Salinas ”, deepened the actor and producer.

(Photo: Twitter)

His time in politics was not forgotten. For this reason, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), with which she became a deputy, lamented her sensitive death and described her as “a very talented woman, who with her work won the hearts of Mexicans”.

Alejandro Moreno, national president of the tricolor, sent a “strong” hug to his family, friends and the entire public that followed her for so many years.

Another aspect that also stood out in Carmen Salinas was his passion for sports, specifically baseball and soccer. His favorite teams were Los Diablos Rojos from Mexico and Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara.

Both institutions were in charge of issuing statements to thank their support during the years that he lived with fervor his love for diamonds and football, which he never hid and always defended with intensity.

* Information in development …