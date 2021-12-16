The fifth season of ‘Elite’ still does not even have a release date, but those in charge already have their sights set on the future, as it is already known that Carmen Arrufat, in my opinion one of the best young actresses in Spain today, will be in the sixth season from the Netflix series.

A great young promise

Arrufat became known with ‘La inocencia’, the director’s debut Lucia Alemany for which she was nominated for a Goya for Best New Actress. The award was finally at the hands of Benedicta Sánchez for ‘What burns’, but Arrufat’s career got a boost that surely helped to sign her to participate in the first season of ‘HIT’.

In the series of La 1 gave life to Lena, a troubled teenager and quite toxic that he became one of the most interesting characters in the series. That same year she also participated in ‘Quarantine Diaries’ and we will soon see her in ‘They all lie’, a very good looking thriller that Movistar + will premiere this coming January.

At the moment it is unknown which character Arrufat will play in ‘Elite’, but very It would be strange if she was not a new student from Las Encinas. What is certain is that the interpretive level of the Netflix series will increase with its presence.

Via | Formula Tv