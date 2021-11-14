This Saturday, November 13, the granddaughter and nephew of Carmen Salinas placeholder image reported on the actress’s state of health.

In accordance with Televisa Shows, Carmen Plascencia and Gustavo Briones they shared that the famous actress had mild brain activity in a study, however, although he has not had improvement or greater damage, they pointed out that his condition is still serious.

“I do not know if I had commented to them, but in the electro they did find movement in his brain, if he has life “Gustavo Briones mentioned before various media.

Gustavo Briones and Carmen Plascencia (Photo: Instagram / @ programahoy)

At that time, Carmen Plascencia explained that the brain activity presented by the actress it does not mean that he is improving or having an evolution, it is only about medical information provided by specialists to the family of Carmen Salinas.

“They simply tell us about the state it is in, I wouldn’t dare say this is hopeful because it is very strong to say or say ‘there is nothing to do’, the only thing they ask us to tell them is that this is the state in which my grandmother is, there is slight brain activity, studies show that it is still a natural and serious coma “, clarified the young woman.

After being questioned about the functioning of Carmen Salinas’ organs, her relatives explained that she was still in the same conditions, this means that her vital signs are still stable and she has a respirator.

Carmen Salinas’ state of health continues to be delicate. (Photo: Instagram)

Given the situation, Gustavo Briones and Carmen Plascencia agreed that Carmelita Salinas’s family is holding on to a miracle, because “it is a serious condition and we cannot say further, neither forward nor backward.”

On the other hand, this morning her daughter María Eugenia Plascencia explained that, when he came to visit Carmelita Salinas, he began to talk with her and the actress moved her feet: “She is still in the same delicate state and what can I tell you. I started talking to him because I know that he listens to me and I don’t know if they were reactions or I imagined them but he moved his little feet and I told her in her ear that both the family and her colleagues love her: ‘Mommy, we love you, we love you, please make it happen,’ ”he mentioned.

Information in development *