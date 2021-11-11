Carmen Salinas Lozano, recognized in the entertainment media as Carmelita Salinas, had to be hospitalized in an emergency at dawn on November 11.

The information was initially published by Noticieros Televisa.

The actress, who is 82 years old, came to the hospital allegedly with a stroke, although no more precise details or official medical reports have been given.

The San Ángel television station, a company in which the actress has worked for many years, said that the news was confirmed by relatives of Salinas, who also said that she was admitted to a private hospital in the Roma neighborhood, in CDMX.

Carmelita Salinas is one of the most beloved actresses in the Mexican environment, in addition to her extensive career as an actress, also for her great charisma and her permanent criticism of the most varied topics related to the show.

At the age of 82, Salinas was also a Mexican businesswoman and politician (deputy), with one of the most solid and recognized trajectories in the environment.

“Carmen Salinas was admitted for a stroke and is intubated. So far his state of health is unknown since an official statement has not been issued, “he says. The Herald in your last report.

The actress has immortalized her name in the Mexican entertainment industry for her outstanding participation in productions such as “My husband has a family”, “Triumph of love” and “Between love and hate.” However, now, he has also excelled in his dance steps.

That’s right, a few days ago, Carmen Salinas surprised on social networks by debuting in a TikTok-style video with a perreo with which she made her dance skills known. This was published on Twitter.

Doing tik tok with my daughter @AdriFonsecaC a great actress, woman and friend who I love so much and who also already uses my shirts with memes pic.twitter.com/mRlUw1459x – Carmen Salinas (@CarmenSalinasLo) October 19, 2021

The multiple collaborations in different projects earned Salinas being awarded the Star of the Century, an award granted in 2007 for his career in the entertainment world.

This was his last post on Instagram: