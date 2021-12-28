I had breakfast with Carlos Slim who, in addition to being a friend and a good businessman, contributes to the development of the country. For example, América Móvil sold a subsidiary in the United States and paid in Mexico, on December 16, 28 billion pesos to the Public Treasury. pic.twitter.com/CnnvljlA05 – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_)

December 27, 2021

Since the beginning of the current federal administration, the treasury has focused on improving the review, determination and collection of tax debts to large taxpayers, which together with the transfer of financial emergency funds, has amortized the fall in tax revenues and oil tankers.

The payment of tax debts from large companies set a record in the collection figures of the Tax Administration Service (SAT) during 2020.

On average, each large taxpayer audited by the tax authority last year paid 104.3 million pesos (mp) for debts with the treasury, this is the highest average amount that is registered and is 2.2 times higher than in 2019.