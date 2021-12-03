I’m going to take some time off to make sure I recover and rest

Carlos Santana, who is 74 years old, underwent an “unscheduled heart procedure,” confirmed the president of Universal Tone Management, Michael Vrionis, without elaborating on the subject.

Due to heart surgery and his subsequent recovery, the 10-time Grammy winner scheduled the cancellation of his recitals at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino for the last week of 2021.

Santana plans to continue with his presentations during the month of January 2022, his agency confirmed. “Carlos is doing great and looks forward to being back on stage soon,” Vriones said in a statement.

“He deeply regrets that due to this ‘speed bump’ he had to cancel his next presentations“says the text.

During this 2021 the guitarist premiered the album “Blessings and Miracles”, which includes collaborations with Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton, among others.