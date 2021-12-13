

Carlos Sainz He has taken another step forward in his solid sports career. His podium in Abu Dhabi, the fourth for him this year, has allowed him to close off his first season at Ferrari in fifth place in the general classification of the World Cup, the best of the ‘rest’, after the men of Red Bull and Mercedes. Without a doubt, a declaration of intentions.

If a few days ago, the head of the Scuderia, Mattia binotto, ‘skidded’ by stating that he was convinced that “Charles Leclerc will be the next Ferrari world champion “, the Madrilenian has vindicated himself with a superb performance on the Yas Marina track, as he has done throughout the year, shining in such special settings as Monaco or Hungary. His contribution, added to that of Leclerc, seventh in the World Cup, has been decisive in propping up third place in the constructors’ championship.

What’s more, Carlos finished the season with a record of 15 consecutive races in points, to conclude with a total of 164.5 points, ahead of his last two teammates: LAndo Norris (160) and Charles Leclerc (159).

Slowly and with nice handwriting

Carlos Sainz Under the expert tutelage of his father, two-time world rally champion and three-time Dakar champion, he has built a very consistent sporting career, without making too much ‘noise’ or leaving enemies along the way. He left the Red Bull quarry of his own free will when he saw that Helmut Marko did not want him next to Max Verstappen. He bet on Renault at a delicate moment for the rhombus team, but the French preferred to Ricciardo. And he did not hesitate to take advantage of the opportunity presented to him with the departure of Alonso to continue progressing McLaren. Next to the talented Lando Norris, formed a dreamy tandem with which the Woking men began to emerge again. And in full confinement due to the pandemic, after a thousand negotiations by videoconference, he managed to get Ferrari to wear red in 2021.

In all these months, he has starred in an apprenticeship in record time, he has put the tifossi in his pocket and has made it clear that he knows how to work for and for the Maranello team. And also that if they give him a car to fight for victories, he will not settle for being second in command.

Yesterday, after the madness that occurred in the Abu Dhabi race, with the title in extremis for Max Verstappen over Lewis Hamilton, Charles He acknowledged that “probably no one remembers this podium, but hey, I do my thing. It is the final touch to a very good season for me at Ferrari.”

“It was a difficult goal to live up to in a first year with almost no pre-season test. This last third of the season you have already seen that, both in qualifying and in the race, I have begun to look a lot like McLaren’s Carlos Sainz who did very good two years. My end of the year shows that I am ready for whatever is to come. “

“For this we sign him”

The Italian press again asked Binotto for your expectations with Leclerc and Sainz. The Ferrari boss defended the Monegasque, but was enthusiastic about Sainz “I am convinced that next season Leclerc will return to the charge and I hope that it will. Sometimes certain disappointments help to improve, and surely he will be disappointed to have finished the year behind Carlos, but also because this last race could have ended with a better result for him, “he began.

“I am convinced that he has improved even more and next to him he has a pilot who is an excellent reference. Sainz himself has improved a lot in the second part of the season,” he added. Binotto.

“The team has grown a lot compared to last year and it is certainly hopeful. We want to fight for higher positions, but this year, compared to last, we have done much better. We have almost always scored points and that helps a lot. We signed Sainz for this too, because in the race he is always very consistent, fast. And he showed it. I am happy to have two strong drivers and I think I have the best driver couple from a constructors’ championship point of view. ” .