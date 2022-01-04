After the storm comes the calm. And after the navigation problems of the first stage and the bitter complaints of the ‘Matador’, the Spaniard already has a reason to smile. Carlos Sainz has achieved victory in the third stage of the Dakar with the Audi RS Q e-tron, signing Audi’s first partial victory in the toughest rally-raid in the world. In addition, Sainz once again writes his name in the history books part of the Dakar after becoming the first driver to win a stage with an extended range hybrid vehicle. Henk Lategan has come very close to ruining this milestone.

Looking at the performance of the Audi RS Q e-tron from the prologue, it only seemed a matter of time before the hybrid project from the Ingolstadt brand had its first stage win. And it was on the day in a loop around Al Qaisumah with Carlos Sainz as the protagonist. The Spanish rider has completed the stage in 2 hours, 26 minutes and 51 seconds, record with which he has surpassed a combative Henk Lategan by 38 seconds. The South African even went first to the fourth checkpoint in the Toyota GR DKR Hilux T1 +, but was unable to keep up with Sainz on the final stretch of the stage.

